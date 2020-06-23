Miley Cyrus Reveals She's Six Months Sober

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her sobriety in a candid new interview.

While speaking to Variety's Marc Malkin, the superstar singer and actress shared that she's living a sober lifestyle and going to therapy.

"I've been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery," Cyrus explained, adding that she's been thinking "a lot" about her mother, Tish Cyrus. "My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable. My dad's parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges."

The 27-year-old continued, "So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."