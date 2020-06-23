Watch Kourtney Kardashian Recreate Her Iconic KUWTK Scene With Addison Rae

Related : Guess Who Said It On "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

Kourtney Kardashian is serving up some major nostalgia.

Taking to TikTok, the POOSH founder treated fans to a reenactment of one of her most iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians scenes. Joined by TikTok star Addison Rae and donning a luxurious bathrobe, Kourtney threw it back to season 15 when she had a candid conversation with pal Larsa Pippen about taking hormone shots in preparation to freeze her eggs.

"I mean, I feel fine," Kourtney can be heard saying in the audio from the episode. "I just cry myself to sleep every night." Taking on the role of Larsa, Addison mouthed, "Yeah, that's totally normal."

During the episode, the mom of three shared that she'd been experiencing a mix of emotions following the injections. "I've been so up-and-down emotional 'cause I've been doing the shots for the egg freezing," she explained. "I feel like I want to jump out of my skin, like I'm so crazy. I can't take it."