Kate Middleton Makes Heartfelt Promise to Family After Death of Their Young Son

Kate Middleton is giving back.

In celebration of Children's Hospice Week, the Duchess of Cambridge virtually met with Stuart Delf and Carla Delf from Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire and learned of their late son Fraser's battle with Coats plus syndrome, a rare condition characterized by an eye disorder that also causes abnormalities of the brain and other organs.

Joined by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate congratulated the family on their recent fundraiser in honor the 9-year-old, who passed away in January. The Delf's oldest son Stuie ran a sponsored 5k every day last month to raise over $20,000 for the EACH Hospice in Milton, Cambridge, where his younger brother was treated.

Remembering his brother, Stuie said, "Fraser wasn't just my brother, he was my best friend."

Upon hearing of the 13-year-old's "amazing" charitable deed, the mom of three made a heartwarming promise to honor Fraser's memory. Stuart shared with BBC that "[Catherine] said she was going to plant a sunflower in memory of Fraser," noting that the sunflower is an emblem of hospice care.