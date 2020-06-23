A Happy Reunion on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Doesn't Last Long for Yazan and Brittany

It was a short-lived happy airport reunion for Brittany and Yazan on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
Earlier in the episode, Yazan consulted his family about Brittany's arrival to Jordan from Florida. His mom didn't want to be on camera, but his father agreed and said while he originally thought Brittany wasn't good for him, he has his blessing to go forward with the relationship—as long as Brittany quickly converts to Islam and they get married.
With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Yazan picked Brittany up at the airport. She said it felt amazing to be there with her him, "my home sweet home." However, things took a turn when Brittany hugged a crew member. While greeting the crew and getting equipped with a mic, Yazan saw she had a container of alcohol in her bag. He reacted swiftly and angrily, cursing and blasting Brittany.
"I am actually very disappointed in his behavior," she said. That behavior, according to Brittany, was making her second guess her move to Jordan. It reminded her of her ex, which she still hasn't gotten a divorce from.
Meanwhile…
Jenny and Sumit
Jenny arrived in India and after her long journey she was met with a traditional housewarming ceremony that left her confused. While walking around her new home, she discovered her new home was quite a mess. And then when they brought a cow into the house as part of the ceremony, she lost it. Is the cow going to go mad? Is it going to poop on the floor? Those were her questions.
Kenneth and Armando
To prepare for Kenneth's arrival, Armando spoke with his parents again about his homosexuality. He said he went back into the closest originally to protect them, but after accepting himself, he wanted them to do so too. It was a tearful moment. "How can you think I don't love you? I'm your mother," Armando's mom said.
Deavan and Jihoon
Deavan prepared for her second attempt at moving to South Korea. This time she packed up her daughter and her mom came along.
In South Korea, Jihoon told his friends he was nervous. This was his last chance with Deavan and he lied, he doesn't really have a job. He does deliveries on the side. If he told her the truth, he knew she wouldn't come.
Ariela and Biniyam
Ahead of her move to Ethiopia, Ariela's mom packed up all the possible medical supplies she could get her pregnant daughter.
