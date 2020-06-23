John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Made Him Feel Like a "King" on Father’s Day

Related : Father's Day Gift Guide That Gives Back

John Legend's Father's Day was one for the books.

During his virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "All Of Me" singer opened up about how he spent the holiday, telling host Jimmy Fallon that his wife Chrissy Teigen's romantic surprise made him feel like a "king."

"Chrissy surprised me. She set up a dinner date on our deck and somehow, I was able to not see it the whole time while they were setting it up and it was a true surprise," he said of her thoughtful gesture. "I thought we were just gonna go in the backyard and take some photos and go out to somewhere else, but she set it all up in our backyard and it was a really lovely dinner date. And they made me feel like a king on Father's Day. I appreciated it."

Praising his wife, Legend added, "She's real. She's funny. She's creative. She's a great person to be stuck in the house with."