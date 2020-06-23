Elizabeth Hurley's Ex and Producer Steve Bing Dead at 55 in Apparent Suicide

Steve Bing, the producer behind Rock the Kasbah and Rules Don't Apply, has died, E! News confirmed. The film producer was 55.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, authorities responded to a death located in Century City, Calif on Monday, June 22. "The decedent was pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesperson stated, adding that it occurred at around 1 p.m. PST.

Authorities have not confirmed the individual's identity, but Deadline and TMZ cite law enforcement sources that state Bing died after jumping off a Century City building.

Bing is survived by his two children, Damian Hurley, whom he shared from a previous relationship with Elizabeth Hurley and daughter Kira Bonder, whom he shared with former pro tennis player Lisa Bonder.

He was the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment, an organization with interests in property, construction, entertainment and music.