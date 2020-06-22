Kristin Cavallari Says She and Jay Cutler Spent ''Beautiful'' Father's Day Together

Working together even when apart.

It's been two months since Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their plans to separate after 10 years together, and even though the divorce reportedly started out contentious, the two continue to appear on good terms.

In fact, the couple even spent Father's Day together, according to Kristin's latest Instagram post.

On Monday, the Uncommon James founder uploaded a photo of her and Jay's three children—Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (6) and Saylor James Cutler (4)—and captioned it with a sweet shout-out to her ex.

"Saved the best for last....happy (late) Father's Day to Jay," Kristin wrote. "We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how."

She continued, "And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold."