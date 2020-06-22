Dua Lipa Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Her "Love" Anwar Hadid

Related : Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Make Red Carpet Debut at 2019 AMAs

Anwar Hadid is receiving a lot of love from Dua Lipa on his special day.

The model, who is the younger brother of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, is celebrating his 21st birthday today! In honor of the occasion, Anwar's girlfriend, singer Dua Lipa, took to social media to send him a sweet message.

Along with a series of photos of the couple, the "Break My Heart" artist wrote, "Happy Birthday to my loveeee, my light n best goat daddy there is!!! Everything is better with you."

Gigi Hadid also sent birthday wishes to her brother on Monday, writing, "Happiest Birthday to my sweet bruvvo @anwarhadid !!!! I am so proud of you and how you've spent your 21 years: Passionate, inquisitive, loving, spreading genuine light, staying true to yourself, and standing firmly on the right side of history. You deserve the best always !!! Can't wait to get to celebrate you soon :) Hope you have the best day!"