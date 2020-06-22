Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drop Royal Titles in Thankful Letter to Charity

Harry and Meghan have written.
As the coronavirus pandemic wages on, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their gratitude known to the people serving the community during these challenging times.
In a letter dated June 19 and written to StreetGames' CEO Jane Ashworth, Archie Harrison's famous parents wrote, "We wanted to write and express our heartfelt thanks to the team at StreetGames following their support delivering Hubb Community Kitchen meals throughout London. To know that North Paddington Youth Club, Solidarity Sports and St. Matthews Project distributed hundreds of freshly prepared meals across their networks of young people over the last few months is fantastic."
The letter from the couple continued, "The impact of Covid-19 has been a scary and testing time for so many people from all walks of life, all over the world. However, it is in difficult times like these that goodwill to others and community spirit prevails. We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organizations we champion and so deeply care about. The compassion and leadership of young people across the StreetGames network is vital, and it is their kindness and selflessness that inspires others to do better."
"This letter," they concluded, "comes with our sincere thanks and best wishes to everyone at StreetGames," before signing off simply as "Harry & Meghan."
StreetGames shared the letter publicly on Sunday, later tweeting, "Absolutely delighted to have the support of Harry and Meghan - thanks so much for continuing to reach out to brilliant community organisations like the @smpbrixton, Hubb Community Kitchen, and North Paddington Youth Club as they help families struggling during #Covid19."
The pair's thankful letter to StreetGames comes just over two months since Markle joined women from the Hubb Community Kitchen on a Zoom call in April. Around that time, the group had established a plan to cook hundreds of meals a week to be delivered to those in need during the pandemic. Markle has famously worked with the Hubb Community Kitchen over the years on charitable endeavors.
As for not using their titles in their signature, the change is not entirely new. In late February, ahead of their official transition into their new roles, Prince Harry was introduced simply as "Harry" at an event in Scotland. The following month, the couple signed off as "Harry & Meghan" on the final post to their official "SussexRoyal" Instagram account.
Their website explains, "As agreed and set out in January, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retain their 'HRH' prefix, thereby formally remaining known as His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020."