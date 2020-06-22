Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drop Royal Titles in Thankful Letter to Charity

Harry and Meghan have written.

As the coronavirus pandemic wages on, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their gratitude known to the people serving the community during these challenging times.

In a letter dated June 19 and written to StreetGames' CEO Jane Ashworth, Archie Harrison's famous parents wrote, "We wanted to write and express our heartfelt thanks to the team at StreetGames following their support delivering Hubb Community Kitchen meals throughout London. To know that North Paddington Youth Club, Solidarity Sports and St. Matthews Project distributed hundreds of freshly prepared meals across their networks of young people over the last few months is fantastic."

The letter from the couple continued, "The impact of Covid-19 has been a scary and testing time for so many people from all walks of life, all over the world. However, it is in difficult times like these that goodwill to others and community spirit prevails. We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organizations we champion and so deeply care about. The compassion and leadership of young people across the StreetGames network is vital, and it is their kindness and selflessness that inspires others to do better."

"This letter," they concluded, "comes with our sincere thanks and best wishes to everyone at StreetGames," before signing off simply as "Harry & Meghan."