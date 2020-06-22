Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Reveal What to Expect From Friends Reunion

Could this be any more exciting?!
On Monday, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow treated Friends fans to a mini reunion with their Variety "Actors on Actors" interview. Joining in virtually, the duo discussed the hit ‘90s sitcom's upcoming reunion special on HBO Max, which has been delayed in the wake of the pandemic.
Eager to reunite with their fellow co-stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, Aniston said, "I think it's gonna be really fun also if we ever get out of quarantine [and] get to do our reunion show." Kudrow responded, "Yes, that will be really great. I can't wait to do that. I really can't wait to do that. Yeah, we don't know everything about it, we need to say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things as well."
As for what fans can expect from the special, Aniston and Kudrow shared that the cast won't be reprising their iconic roles.
Aniston clarified, "We know it's not scripted, that we know," to which Kudrow replied, "Yeah, no. I will not be Phoebe."
Speaking to her deep connection to Rachel, The Morning Show star added, "I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah."
Back in February, it was announced that the Friends gang would be reuniting for a "taped unscripted reunion special," which will take place on the show's original soundstage on the Warner Bros. lot, to pay tribute to the iconic series.
Still on the topic of Friends, the pair also reminisced over filming the series and Aniston recalled the times she and The Comeback star would break during a scene.
"Here's what I love, is when I watch an episode, I'll usually remember where we broke during the scene," she began. "You and I would always get into these fits of laughter because you had this wonderful ability to—you were about to hit your punchline, and you would do this adorable thing where you would break…You would say the punchline, and you would always turn to the audience and say, ‘I'm sorry, it's really funny.'"
When it came to their favorite episodes, both Aniston and Kudrow agreed that they're not as well-versed in Friends as they should be. "I don't watch the show," Kudrow admitted. "I'm still not watching it in the hopes that one day we sit down and watch them together."
Aniston chimed in, saying, "I love it. I love stumbling on a Friends episode. This one time I was with Courteney and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing. And then we stumbled on —there's bloopers online—and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves."