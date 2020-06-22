Kourtney Kardashian Says She's "Thankful" for Scott Disick in Sweet Father's Day Shout-Out

Happy Father's Day, Scott Disick!
Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the big day by posting a special tribute on Instagram.
"Happy Father's Day," she wrote alongside a photo of the exes posing with their children Mason Disick, 10; Penelope Disick, 7 and Reign Disick, 5, "thankful for you and these three special ones."
The gesture should come as no surprise to their fans. After all, the two are co-parenting pros and have enjoyed holidays and vacations together as a family.
"I feel like we're just raising our kids how we would have raised them, whether we're together or not," Scott said during a 2019 Poosh vlog. "And just because we are not together, our kids should not suffer."
However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars didn't get to this place overnight.
"I think the hardest part was when we both started new relationships, don't you?" Kourtney asked during the vlog. "Because that caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. I think that caused the most challenges…We had to literally go to therapy to talk to even get through, like, to be able to communicate together."
Speaking of relationships, Scott recently split from his girlfriend of three years Sofia Richie. At the time, a source told E! News the two "technically 'split'" but that they still stay in touch.
"There wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them," the insider said. "She is just letting him take care of his health right now and she wants to do her own thing. Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself."
In fact, another source told E! News "things seem different this time."
"Sofia is very happy doing what she's doing with her friends," the second source said, later adding, "She's doing well on her own and not really looking back."
