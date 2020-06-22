Amazon's Big Style Sale: The Best Fashion Deals From Amazon Brands

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Prime Day may be postponed this year, but Amazon has a new event to hold you over while you wait: the Big Style sale. It includes fashion finds you won't want to miss from its own already-affordable lines and more.
Below, shop the best Amazon-brand fashion finds on sale, from dresses to shoes. The sale is open to everyone, not just Prime members, so it's time to get shopping!
Lark & Ro Short Sleeve Mock Neck Ruffle Hem Sheath Dress
This office-ready dress has a cool mock neck and comes in seven colors and prints. Its ruffle hem adds a feminine twist.
Truth & Fable Mini Chiffon A-Line Dress With Cold Shoulder
Have a wedding or special event coming up? Then this is the dress for you. It's available in six different colors and prints.
Find. Mid-Height Faux Fur Lace Up Ankle Boots
Prep for colder weather with these cute heeled ankle boots. They're available in tan as well.
Find. Large Buckle Block Heel Sandal
How chic are these block heel sandals with a big tortoiseshell buckle? They're also available in black.
Find. Straight Leg High Rise Contrast Jeans
Say buh-bye to boring jeans with this high-rise, stone wash pair that has patchwork details. They dress up a plain T perfectly.
Daily Ritual Stretch Twill High-Rise Utility Pant
We love the big front pockets and green hue of these pants that are also available in six other colors and prints.
28 Palms Tropical Hawaiian Print Off Shoulder Maxi Dress
Don't even bother with uncomfy pants squeezing your stomach this summer and opt for one of these maxi dresses instead. They're super flowy and available in 12 different colors and prints.
Find. Heeled Leather Ankle Boots
If you've been on the hunt for the perfect basic booties, look no further. These ankle boots are available in both black and brown.
Lark & Ro Matte Jersey Collared V-Neck Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Wear these wrap dresses available in six different colors and prints to work. They have button cuffs and a collar.
Lark & Ro Sleeveless Crew Neck Pleated Fit and Flare Scuba Knit Dress
Feel comfortable in the stretchy scuba-knit fabric of this dress available in navy and black. It runs a bit small, so be sure to size up.
Looking for more affordable-Amazon fashion finds? Check out this tie-dye lounge set that's only $23 and actually in stock and this $25 T-shirt dress has 1,000 five-star reviews.