Amanda Seyfried Weighs in on a Possible Mamma Mia 3 Movie

Amanda Seyfried is sharing her thoughts on a possible third film in the Mamma Mia series.
The actress, who portrayed character Sophie in the beloved 2008 movie musical and 2018's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, recently spoke out about the idea of Mamma Mia 3 and if she'd want to sign up for another film in the franchise.
Talking to Collider about how fans loved 2018's follow-up film, which was both a prequel and a sequel, Seyfried shared, "Well it's a better story, because they had something to grow on. Like the first story had to match the stage show. So it was like, they were kind of stuck. With the second story, it could have been anything."
In Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, fans learned that Sophie's mom Donna (Meryl Streep) had passed away, just as viewers were getting to know more about her character's younger years.
"Having Meryl's character die kind of gave us so many good storylines. It was kind of a genius idea because you're like, no, we don't want to lose her. But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back," Seyfried told the outlet. "And Lily James can play young Meryl. It was just perfect. It was so well written."
As for whether she'd join a Mamma Mia 3 film, Seyfried would love to, she's just worried about song options.
"Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other," the 34-year-old star told Collider. "That's what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we'd end up here again on an Island in Croatia? So yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia 3, but I'll tell you what – I've said it before and I'll say it again and I hope I'm wrong again. I don't think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we'd have to use 'Super Trooper' again and we'd have to use 'Mamma Mia' again and have to use them in a different way."
Seyfried's quotes come just days after producer Judy Craymer teased a possible third film, telling the Daily Mail, "I think one day there will be another film, because there's meant to be a trilogy, you see."
