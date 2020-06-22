Disney+ Drops the First Hamilton Trailer: Watch Now

Hamilton fans, rejoice: Disney+ has released the first Hamilton trailer!
Premiering during the 2020 ESPYs, fans were given a first look at the upcoming Hamilton stage show, which premieres on the streaming service on July 3. Featuring the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical, the filmed version of the hit Broadway production takes viewers inside of New York City's Richard Rodgers Theatre back in June 2016, bringing Broadway to the small screen in an intimate and unique way.
In the trailer, glimpses of the cast's performances can be seen, showing Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs and more in action as they perform the musical's theme "Alexander Hamilton." The song "Satisfied" can also be heard as the trailer continues. Giving viewers a taste of the theater, an announcer can be heard saying, "Ladies and Gentleman, welcome to the show." The same voice then concludes the trailer by announcing, "This is Hamilton."
Thrilled to share the trailer with fans, Miranda took to Twitter, writing, "May you always be satisfied…"
Back in March, Disney announced that it would moving up the release date of the Hamilton film, which was originally slated for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021.
"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way," Disney executive chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. "In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful."
Iger's statement continued, "We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned."
Miranda also made a statement, saying, "I'm so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He's given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house. I'm so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down."
He added, "I'm so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I'm so glad that we're able to make it happen. I'm so proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it."