Watch Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Sons Virtually Meet for the First Time

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's sons just had a heartwarming introduction.
On Sunday evening, the CNN anchor appeared on Watch What Happens Live with his 2-month-old son Wyatt Morgan Cooper for a special Father's Day episode. While appearing virtually on the show, Cooper and Cohen, who have been great friends for years, introduced their sons to each other for the very first time.
Cohen, who is father to son Benjamin Allen Cohen, explained to WWHL viewers on Sunday, "I thought it would be fun if they met right now."
"Look, that's gonna be your good buddy Wyatt," Cohen told Benjamin as pointed to the screen. "Wyatt looks like a mini you, Anderson."
The Bravo host went on to tell his son, "That's gonna be your good buddy and we're gonna travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you're gonna be great friends."
Cooper announced the birth of his baby boy Wyatt in late April.
"I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father," the AC360 host shared. "This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was."
"My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me," Cooper continued. "Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."
In his announcement message, Cooper also thanked the "remarkable surrogate" who carried Wyatt.
"As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I'm grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," Cooper shared. "Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives."
After Cooper shared his baby news, pal Cohen—who welcomed son Benjamin via surrogate in 2019—wrote, "new life, new hope!" Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you!"
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).