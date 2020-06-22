Tom Brady and Robin Roberts Honor Senior Athletes During 2020 ESPYS

Related : Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Oprah & More Celebs Celebrate Class of 2020

Attention any and all senior athletes, the 2020 ESPYS didn't forget about you.

During Sunday night's telecast, Tom Brady and Robin Roberts honored the Class of 2020 including the students who may not have been able to compete in their final season.

"If you are lucky enough to have a long career, you have your fair share of memorable seasons. But that last year at Michigan, that final run representing my school, that will always stand apart for me," the NFL quarterback shared. "High school and college seniors across the country were robbed of that right of passage this year and we are robbed of the chance to cheer them through it."

Tom added, "To all the seniors out there, we see you, we feel for you, we appreciate you. This is for you."

Robin also read a letter out loud that was dedicated to two seniors including Oregon Ducks alumna Sabrina Ionescu.