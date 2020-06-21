Pro Golfer Michelle Wie West Gives Birth to First Child with Husband Jonnie West

Pro golfer Michelle Wie West welcomed her first child on Friday, June 19, with husband Jonnie West.

Michelle posted a picture of herself with her newborn daughter on Instagram this weekend, writing, "Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you. Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe."

"You are our entire [world]," she continued. "We can't wait to watch you grow. 6/19/20."

The pro golfer also shared a picture of her husband Jonnie, who is one of five sons of NBA legend Jerry West, with their little bundle of joy.

Earlier this year, Michelle spoke to The Associated Press about expecting a daughter and how that's inspired her career moving forward. "I do know, especially now having a baby girl, the motivation to come back is even stronger," Michelle told AP, per Los Angeles Times. "Because I'm having a girl, I want her to see me play, and be a strong woman. That's really important. I always thought I'd be the person that I'm going to quit when I have kids. Now it's different."