Russell Wilson On How Being a Stepfather Taught Him "What Love Was Like"

Russell Wilson has a lot to celebrate this Sunday!

For one, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is hosting the remote 2020 ESPYs later today (June 21) with Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. Secondly, it's Father's Day 2020!

Fans of the NFL star knows he scores major touchdowns at home with his dad duties to his 3-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, whom he shares with Ciara. Russell is also the proud stepfather to the songstress' son Future Zahir Wilburn (6), whose father is rapper Future.

Ahead of his hosting gig for the annual sports event, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback opened up about his special bond 6-year-old Future and how becoming a stepfather taught him about the meaning of true love.

"Being a stepdad... has taught me, really, what love is like, what life is really like, [and] how God intends us to love," Russell said in an interview with Good Morning America.