2020 ESPYS Award Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 ESPYs are underway and as one would expect from sport's biggest night—it's going to be a virtual event to remember.
As the world continues to navigate a "new normal" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's ESPYs are going to look a little different. For starters, instead of host, the show will go on with three sports starts running the show: Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird, OL Reign winger Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Ahead of this weekend's ESPYs, the three hosts promised that they will acknowledge the conversations happening around race and inequality as it pertains to sports. "When it comes to issues surrounding race and inequality, we're all aligned," Bird shared during a conference call earlier last week. "This isn't something we shy away from."
Rapinoe agreed and added that the ESPYs believes in highlighting the myriad ways that sports intersects with race, culture, gender and sexuality, while also giving "people a chance to have a night where they get to smile."
During tonight's ESPYs, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback kicked off the evening by acknowledging several trailblazing Black athletes who paved the way for many in the sports community.
"What if we didn't know their names? What if they were never a part of the conversation?" Wilson asked while wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. "And there's also this conversation: 'I can't breathe. I can't breathe.' Those were George Floyd's last words…Our country's work is not anywhere close to done. We need justice."
However, because the ESPYs are happening amid the global pandemic, many awards will not be given out.
According to Jeff Smith, the vice president of entertainment at MaggieVision Productions, the company behind ESPY Awards, the only awards that will be given out this year are the "narrative awards," highlighting narratives of public services or courage.
"We can't really give out a best team award when the teams haven't finished their seasons, and you can't have a best moment when there was no Masters or Wimbledon," Smith explained. "It wouldn't be fair of us to anoint winners for things when everybody didn't exist on a level playing field."
So without further ado, scroll below for the full list of ESPYs Award winners and finalists this year!
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award
WINNER: Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins
Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
Devin and Jason McCourty, New England Patriots
Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Titus O'Neil, WWE
Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year
Denver Broncos
WINNER: Los Angeles Dodgers
New York City FC
Sacramento Kings
Corporate Community Impact Award
Nominees
Anthem Foundation
WINNER: Nike
Burton Snowboards
Peach Bowl
Can't-Stop-Watching Moment
Nominees
WINNER: Jackson State Manager Thomas "Snacks" Lee Drills 3
Riley Sartain-Vaughn Bat Flip
Newtown Wins Title on Anniversary of Sandy Hook Shooting
Obed Lekhehle High Jump
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance
Taquarius Wair, Mesabi Range College
Pat Tillman Award for Service
WINNER: Kim Clavel, Boxing
Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award
WNBA and WNBA Players Association
Arthur Ashe Courage Award
Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award
Honorees
Joe Apudo
Batouly Camara
Ally Friedman
Javonn Islar
Chelsea Quito
Elijah Murphy and Niah Woods