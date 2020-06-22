2020 ESPYs Award Winners: The Complete List

Related : 2020 ESPYS Hosted By Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird

The 2020 ESPYs are underway and as one would expect from sport's biggest night—it's going to be a virtual event to remember.

As the world continues to navigate a "new normal" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's ESPYs are going to look a little different. For starters, instead of host, the show will go on with three sports starts running the show: Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird, OL Reign winger Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ahead of this weekend's ESPYs, the three hosts promised that they will acknowledge the conversations happening around race and inequality as it pertains to sports. "When it comes to issues surrounding race and inequality, we're all aligned," Bird shared during a conference call earlier last week. "This isn't something we shy away from."

Rapinoe agreed and added that the ESPYs believes in highlighting the myriad ways that sports intersects with race, culture, gender and sexuality, while also giving "people a chance to have a night where they get to smile."