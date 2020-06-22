WELCOME!

2020 ESPYs Award Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 ESPYs are underway and as one would expect from sport's biggest night—it's going to be a virtual event to remember. 

As the world continues to navigate a "new normal" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's ESPYs are going to look a little different. For starters, instead of host, the show will go on with three sports starts running the show: Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird, OL Reign winger Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Ahead of this weekend's ESPYs, the three hosts promised that they will acknowledge the conversations happening around race and inequality as it pertains to sports. "When it comes to issues surrounding race and inequality, we're all aligned," Bird shared during a conference call earlier last week. "This isn't something we shy away from." 

Rapinoe agreed and added that the ESPYs believes in highlighting the myriad ways that sports intersects with race, culture, gender and sexuality, while also giving "people a chance to have a night where they get to smile."

Sue Bird Promises the 2020 ESPYs Will Not "Shy Away" From Addressing Racial Inequality

During tonight's ESPYs, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback kicked off the evening by acknowledging several trailblazing Black athletes who paved the way for many in the sports community. 

"What if we didn't know their names? What if they were never a part of the conversation?" Wilson asked while wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. "And there's also this conversation: 'I can't breathe. I can't breathe.' Those were George Floyd's last words…Our country's work is not anywhere close to done. We need justice."

However, because the ESPYs are happening amid the global pandemic, many awards will not be given out.

According to Jeff Smith, the vice president of entertainment at MaggieVision Productions, the company behind ESPY Awards, the only awards that will be given out this year are the "narrative awards," highlighting narratives of public services or courage.

"We can't really give out a best team award when the teams haven't finished their seasons, and you can't have a best moment when there was no Masters or Wimbledon," Smith explained. "It wouldn't be fair of us to anoint winners for things when everybody didn't exist on a level playing field." 

So without further ado, scroll below for the full list of ESPYs Award winners and finalists this year! 

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Nominees

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Devin and Jason McCourty, New England Patriots

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

Titus O'Neil, WWE

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

Denver Broncos

WINNER: Los Angeles Dodgers

New York City FC

Sacramento Kings

Corporate Community Impact Award

Nominees

Anthem Foundation

Nike

Burton Snowboards

Peach Bowl

 

Can't-Stop-Watching Moment 

Nominees

Jackson State Manager Thomas "Snacks" Lee Drills 3

Riley Sartain-Vaughn Bat Flip

Newtown Wins Title on Anniversary of Sandy Hook Shooting

Obed Lekhehle High Jump

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Taquarius Wair, Mesabi Range College

Pat Tillman Award for Service

WINNER: Kim Clavel, Boxing

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award

WNBA and WNBA Players Association

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

