Pau Gasol Pays Tribute to Late Teammate Kobe Bryant During 2020 ESPYS

Nearly six months since the death of Kobe Bryant, the late Los Angeles Lakers player's legacy lives on.

During Sunday night's 2020 ESPY Awards, Bryant's former teammate Pau Gasol paid tribute to the late basketball player. "Kobe Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers dedicated to becoming the best player in the world, but what he enjoyed the most was being a husband to Vanessa and a father to Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri," Gasol shared.

"We remember his smile whenever he spoke about his family," he continued. "He may be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but he was one of the boast dads of all time. We lost Kobe and Gigi five months ago. Today his legacy is alive on the streets of L.A. The city that he loved so much. A tribute to his impact now and forever."

The ESPYS' "A Tribute to Kobe," performed by Snoop Dogg, showcased the many murals that popped up all over the city of Los Angeles to immortalize the late basketball legend as well as his many career highlights.

"Your reign in the city remains, from Ocean to San Vicente, you're the truth boy," Snoop Dogg raps, over a montage of "The Black Mamba's" greatest moments. "Greatness is in your name. East side to the West side. This is your city."