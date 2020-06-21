The Bachelor's Courtney Robertson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Humberto Preciado

Courtney Robertson is officially a mom!

The Bachelor alum and her fiancé, Humberto Preciado, announced their engagement and that they were expecting their first child together last December.

The duo began dating in early 2019 after meeting on Instagram. Since then, Robertson has happily shared her adventures with Preciado on social media, from their life together in Arizona to their trips in Hawaii and New York City.

"There was just a level of comfort and connection that I've never felt before," the 36-year-old told Us Weekly at the time. "I never believed I that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him. Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with."

Now, their welcoming a healthy baby boy!

On Saturday, June 20, the new mother shared a pregnancy update of herself at the hospital in what seemingly looked like her delivery day. On Sunday (aka Father's Day 2020), the former season 16 Bachelor contestant announced the official arrival of her little one.

"My guys," she captioned her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of her fiancé on the hospital bed. "So in love over here. Happy Father's Day."