See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Father's Day 2020

From Prince William to Kanye West, see how your favorite stars are celebrating this year's Father's Day.
By Alyssa Morin Jun 21, 2020 3:49 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsFather's DayCelebrities
This year's Father's Day is one to remember.

As people continue to practice social distancing and stay at home due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, families are figuring out ways to celebrate the holidays together. Father's Day 2020 is no different.

Despite the circumstances this year, people are showing the dads in their life how much they care and love them—whether it's through a thoughtful gift, a home-cooked meal, heartwarming Instagram post, touching text message or other form of gratitude.

No matter how you or your family chooses to celebrate Father's Day, know that you aren't alone! Many of our favorite celebrities are making their loved ones feel extra special this holiday.

Case in point? Prince William celebrated not only his birthday but the annual holiday with his three kids: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. In one candid photo, the proud dad lay on the floor while his little ones piled on top of him. Another snapshot, which was taken by mom Kate Middleton, Prince William and his children posed on a swing.

The royals weren't the only ones enjoying a birthday and Father's Day moment. Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a sweet message to her husband, Chris Pratt.

"Happy birthday and Father's Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband," the author wrote on Instagram. "What an amazing year you've had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love... one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father."

photos
Father's Day 2020: First-Time Dads

To see how your favorite celebrities are enjoying and celebrating Father's Day 2020, scroll through our gallery below!

Instagram / Michelle Obama
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama & Malia Obama

"Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from," Michelle Obama writes on social media. "We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father's Day, Barack!"

The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis

Celebrating his birthday and Father's Day, the proud dad lays down on the floor while his little ones pile on top of him.

BACKGRID
Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt

"Happy birthday and Father's Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband," the author writes on Instagram. "What an amazing year you've had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love. I thank God everyday for you. Blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father. I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love!"

Instagram
Todd Tucker & Kandi Burness

"Happy Father's Day my King aka #DaddyDayCare aka @todd167," the Real Housewives of Atlanta writes. "Thank you for being such an awesome father to our blended tribe. I love you!"

Instagram
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Chicago West & Psalm West

"Happy Father's Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life," the SKIMS founder shares on Instagram. "I love you so much!!!"

Instagram
Marc Anthony, Max & Emme

"Happy Father's Day flaco!! Wishing you the best day today," Jennifer Lopez posts on Instagram.

Instagram
Norman Reedus

"To the most handsome papa there is," Diane Kruger shares, alongside a collage of pics. "Happy Father's Day!"

Instagram / Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady

"To all the great dads out there, especially to my sweet dad and my loving hubby, Happy Father's Day," Gisele Bündchen shares. "Lovvvey, thank you for always being by my side nourishing our family in every way that you can. Thank you for loving us the way that you do and for always taking care of us and making us feel safe. We love you so much!"

The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis

Ahead of Prince William's birthday and the annual holiday, the royals give their followers a glimpse into their celebration with photos from Kate Middleton.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis
Bruce Willis & Demi Moore

"Happy Father's Day, Bruce! Your kids are so lucky to have you," Demi Moore says.

Vanessa Bryant / Instagram
Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Natalia Bryant, Bianka Byrant

"Happy Father's Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much," Vanessa Bryant shares on Instagram. "We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB."

Instagram / Joe Giudice
Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabrielle Giudice & Audriana Giudice

"Happy Fathers Day @joe.giudice," the Real Housewives of New Jersey shares on Instagram. "The girls miss you today & everyday!"

The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William & Prince Charles

A holiday to remember!

Instagram
Ryan Hurd

"I knew I wanted your babies from the beginning. Now we have this perfect little treasure that finally smiles at us," Maren Morris gushes. "Happy first Father's Day, @ryanhurd . Hayes and I love you."

Instagram
Courtney Robertson & Humberto Preciado

"My guys," Courtney captions her Instagram Stories. "So in love over here. Happy Father's Day."

