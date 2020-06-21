See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Father's Day 2020

Related : Father's Day Gift Guide That Gives Back

This year's Father's Day is one to remember.

As people continue to practice social distancing and stay at home due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, families are figuring out ways to celebrate the holidays together. Father's Day 2020 is no different.

Despite the circumstances this year, people are showing the dads in their life how much they care and love them—whether it's through a thoughtful gift, a home-cooked meal, heartwarming Instagram post, touching text message or other form of gratitude.

No matter how you or your family chooses to celebrate Father's Day, know that you aren't alone! Many of our favorite celebrities are making their loved ones feel extra special this holiday.

Case in point? Prince William celebrated not only his birthday but the annual holiday with his three kids: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. In one candid photo, the proud dad lay on the floor while his little ones piled on top of him. Another snapshot, which was taken by mom Kate Middleton, Prince William and his children posed on a swing.

The royals weren't the only ones enjoying a birthday and Father's Day moment. Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a sweet message to her husband, Chris Pratt.

"Happy birthday and Father's Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband," the author wrote on Instagram. "What an amazing year you've had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love... one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father."