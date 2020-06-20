X-Factor's Alexandra Burke Recalls Being Told to "Bleach" Her Skin

Alexandra Burke is sharing her story.

The X-Factor star, who won the singing competition series in season five, detailed her experience in the music industry in a 15-minute Instagram video.

"I've just been really frightened to speak my truth. Speak about my experiences within in the industry," she began her IGTV. "This isn't a video to bash anyone... this is simply me speaking about what I've been through in the past 11 years, and feeling like I'm not ashamed to speak about it."

"The first experience that comes to my mind was when I was 16," she recalled. "I went to the X-Factor twice, when I was 16 and when I was 19. And when I was 16 years old, I made it down to the judges' houses and this person said to me, 'You haven't made it through, but give me a call in a couple of months and I'll sign you.'"