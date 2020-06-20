Amanda Kloots Visits Husband Nick Cordero For First Time Since Hospitalization

Related : Nick Cordero Wakes Up From Coma Amid Coronavirus Battle

Amanda Kloots was able to hold husband Nick Cordero's hand for the first time since he was hospitalized with coronavirus in March.

For the past few months, the personal trainer was kept from visiting the Broadway star at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, on Friday, the hospital eased their restrictions, thereby allowing Amanda to see Nick in the flesh for the first time since he was admitted to the hospital 79 days ago.

She shared a touching image of them holding hands, which she captioned with the lyrics to Andy Grammer's song "Don't Give Up On Me."

Earlier in the week, she revealed that her interactions with her husband were limited to FaceTime because of the hospital guidelines. But Amanda said that she was keeping him abreast of all the changes that occurred when he was in a coma. "It is hard when I'm talking to Nick to understand exactly what he's understanding," she explained. "I have told him about his leg, and I've told him about the amazing prosthetics that are available now, and I told him that he's gonna be fine."