Willow Smith Expresses Hope in Younger Generation's Ability to Achieve Racial Equality

Can the younger generation achieve racial equality? Don't rule them out.

This very point was made by Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield Norris on Friday's episode of Red Table Talk. In honor of Juneteenth, the panel of women—which included guests and Civil Rights activists Tamika D. Mallory and Dr. Angela Davis—held a candid conversation about racism in America.

During the 35-minute episode, the conversation touched on police brutality, diversity and inclusion, cancel culture and more. While mom Jada expressed that "Black America is in a crisis," referring to the deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and Breonna Taylor, 19-year-old Willow expressed optimism regarding the future and racial equality.

"I feel like right now, [this is] the first time I've ever seen so many people on the same page," the "Whip My Hair" artist said regarding the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. "On one hand, that's really inspiring and gives me a lot of hope and on the other hand, it kind of feels like just now?"