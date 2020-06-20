Wait, These Stars Are Related?!

Related : Neighbors Discover They’re Related Thanks to Social Distancing

Hollywood loves a good dynasty.

From the Kardashians to the Smiths, the Baldwins to the Barrymores, the town's absolutely full of famous families whose lineages and legacies linger from one generation to the next.

But for every last name that's basically built a cottage industry all its own, there are a handful of even smaller and much more surprising sets of relatives who've been working alongside one another in the entertainment industry. And at times, you've probably been none the wiser!

From the cousins with last names so common we'd have never thought twice to a set of sisters with the tiniest bit of royal blood running through their veins, these are the celebs who've proven that Hollywood is an even smaller town than previously thought. In fact, for some on this list, a given day at work is just one casting decision away from becoming a very fabulous family reunion.