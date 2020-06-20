WELCOME!

Wait, These Stars Are Related?!

Hollywood's a much smaller town than you think.
By Billy Nilles Jun 20, 2020 7:00 AM
Hollywood loves a good dynasty.

From the Kardashians to the Smiths, the Baldwins to the Barrymores, the town's absolutely full of famous families whose lineages and legacies linger from one generation to the next.

But for every last name that's basically built a cottage industry all its own, there are a handful of even smaller and much more surprising sets of relatives who've been working alongside one another in the entertainment industry. And at times, you've probably been none the wiser!

From the cousins with last names so common we'd have never thought twice to a set of sisters with the tiniest bit of royal blood running through their veins, these are the celebs who've proven that Hollywood is an even smaller town than previously thought. In fact, for some on this list, a given day at work is just one casting decision away from becoming a very fabulous family reunion.

Getty Images
Ludacris & Monica

The rapper and Fast & Furious franchise star is cousins with the R&B singer thanks to her stepfather, Reverend Edward Best, who happens to be Luda's uncle.

Getty Images
Conan O'Brien & Denis Leary

The late-night host and the Rescue Me creator are third cousins.

Getty Images
Steven Spielberg & Jessica Capshaw

The onetime Grey's Anatomy doc has called the legendary director stepdad ever since her married her mom Kate Capshaw in 1991.

Getty Images
Elle King & Rob Schneider

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer is the SNL vet's daughter, born from his relationship with former model London King.

Getty Images
Yara Shahidi & Nas

The Grown-ish star calls the rapper her second cousin. She was even the flower girl in his 2005 wedding with now ex-wife Kelis!

Getty Images
Lea Thompson & Zoey Deutch

The star of The Politician is also the daughter of the Back to the Future icon.

Getty Images
Kiefer Sutherland & Sarah Sutherland

Not only did the Veep vet make a name for herself playing a famous daughter on the HBO comedy, but she's also a famous daughter in real life. The erstwhile Jack Bauer star is her father.

Getty Images
Amy Schumer & Chuck Schumer

The comedian and the New York Senator are actually related, as he's the first cousin of her father.

Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Dakota and Elle Fanning

According to a 2014 People interview, a family historian from Ancestry.com claimed that the Fannings and the Duchess of Cambridge are all descendants of King Edward III, who ruled England from 1327 to 1377, making them very distant relatives—21st cousins, to be exact.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Jonah Hill & Beanie Feldstein

The actors are actually brother and sister!

Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis & George Wendt

The SNL alum calls the Cheers icon Uncle George whenever he seems him.

John Shearer/Getty Images for AMC/Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Stephen & Frank Dillane

Yep, Game of Thrones' Stannis Baratheon is the real-life dad of Fear the Walking Dead's Nick Clark.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Danny Martindale/WireImage
Lily Allen & Sam Smith

The brunette beauty and the soulful "Stay With Me" crooner are third cousins. During a radio interview, Smith admitted that the pair have never met because his family is "huge."

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Liev & Pablo Schreiber

The Salt actor and the memorable Law & Order: SVU guest star are half-brothers.

Getty Images
Melissa & Jenny McCarthy

You may not have guessed but the Bridesmaids comedian and The View co-host are cousins.

Splash News
Daisy Lowe & Gavin Rossdale

The gorgeous British model is the eldest child of the Bush lead singer. The father and daugher first met when Lowe was 14 after she requested a paternity test. 

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Julia & Emma Roberts

The We're the Millers actress has the perfect mentor in the Pretty Woman star, who happens to be her auntie.

Getty Images
Lacey & David Schwimmer

Who knew the stunning Dancing With the Stars pro is second cousins with the Friends star?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alexander & Stellan Skarsgård

The sexy True Blood vampire caught the acting bug from his dear old dad who stars in both The Avengers and Thor franchises.

J. Vespa/WireImage; Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic
Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Nicolas Cage & Francis Ford Coppola

The Ghost Rider actor comes from an extremely talented family. One of his cousins directed The Bling Ring, the other starred in Saving Mr. Banks and his uncle directed The Godfather.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
Lily & Alfie Allen

The outspoken British singer is the older sister of the Game of Thrones star. She even wrote a song about him titled "Alfie."

 

Scott Wintrow/Getty Images
Brooke Shields & Glenn Close

The Damages star and the Lipstick Jungle actress are second cousins.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Shirley MacLaine & Warren Beatty

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty actress originally inspired her baby brother to get into show business.

Lester Cohen/WireImage.com
Rashida & Quincy Jones

The gorgeous Parks and Recreation actress is the daughter of the legendary music producer.

For more of Hollywood's surprise relatives, click here.

