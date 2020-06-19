Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested for Murder

Hurricane Chris has been arrested after a shooting left one man dead in Louisiana.

The Shreveport Police Department confirmed to E! News that the rapper also known as Christopher Dooley was arrested at 1 a.m. local time on Friday morning and charged with second-degree murder.

According to police, he is still detained pending further investigation. Authorities are not releasing any more information at this time.

E! News has reached out to Hurricane Chris' team for comment and has not heard back.

According to Variety, who citied a police report, the 31-year-old "A Bay Bay" singer allegedly shot a man outside of a gas station. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The police report stated the suspect made claims of self-defense after an alleged struggle over his vehicle. The report, however, also stated that investigators were able to secure video footage of the incident that led detectives to believe it was not an act of self-defense. Police couldn't confirm these details when contacted by E! News.