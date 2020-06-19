Are You the One? Stars Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu Are Engaged

Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu are engaged!

Taking to Instagram, Moxam revealed that he had popped the question in a heartfelt post. The couple met on the sixth season of the MTV reality dating series Are You the One?

"So yesterday my dreams came true," he shared along with photos from his romantic beachside proposal, where he can be seen getting down on one knee and sharing a sweet kiss with his bride-to-be. "I met my Fiancé exactly 3 years ago today & yesterday I asked her to spend the rest of her life with me. This was the easiest decision I've ever made. Honestly there wasn't even a decision to be made, I truly believe we were created for one another!"

He continued, "Uche I've been searching for you since I was like 9. Our relationship and the love we have for one another came out of nowhere & it's undeniable you're my wife."