Nathalie Kelley Blasts ABC's "Tone Deaf" Cancellation of The Baker and the Beauty

"We are seeing now more than ever that representation is important for Black and brown people of color. How we are represented on our television shows determines how society sees us, and the empathy and support they will grant our communities. When we are constantly depicted as narcos and maids, we can't expect to find favor with voters when they go to the polls and elect leaders who will decide on the fate of immigrants," Kelley said in a statement to TVLine on June 18.

"Baker and the Beauty is a show that depicts Latin families as warm, lovable, full of joy and compassion and humor," she continued. "A cancellation by ABC means that there are now no shows on the networks with a Latinx cast. At a time when the public is marching in the streets demanding representation and diversity this is an extremely tone deaf decision."