Johnny Depp Dresses Up as Captain Jack Sparrow for Virtual Visit to Children's Hospital

Related : "Pirates" Cast Tells What It's Like to Work With Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is giving back.

On Friday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor suited up in his pirate best to surprise the patients of Australia's Queensland Children's Hospital. Done in collaboration with Juiced TV to boost spirits in the wake of the pandemic, Depp reprised his famous character from the Disney film franchise Captain Jack Sparrow for his virtual visit, joining the event from a pirate-themed room and even made sure to speak with the character's accent.

"It's been a couple of years since I've been there and I miss it and I wanted to say hello," he said. "It's a wonderful facility. I'm with all of you and I send you all my love, and all my irreverence and all my ignorance because it's fun to be ignorant and irreverent sometimes. And you deserve to be if you feel that."

"I'm with you always. I love you," he continued. "Thank you for sticking with me through all these very strange years."