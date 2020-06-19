WELCOME!

The New E! Online Is Here!
JuneteenthBachelor NationFather's Day GiftsE! Turns 30

Police Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor's Death to Be Fired

Brett Hankison was served a letter about his employment status following the March death of Breonna Taylor. Read the letter regarding the officer's termination.
By Jess Cohen Jun 19, 2020 5:59 PMTags
LegalCelebritiesProtestsBlack Lives Matter
Related: Breonna Taylor Remembered By Celebs on 27th Birthday

Three months after Breonna Taylor's death, one officer involved in her passing is set to be fired.

On Friday, detective Brett Hankison was served a letter from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Department's Chief of Police, Robert J. Schroeder, regarding his termination. In the letter, Schroeder states that Hankison "violated" the Standard Operating Procedure "Obedience to Rules and Regulations" when his actions "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor."

"These rounds created a substantial danger of death and serious injury to Breonna Taylor and three occupants of the apartment next to Ms. Taylor's," the letter continues. "I make my determination pursuant to the  preponderance of the evidence."

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by police at her home during the middle of the night on March 13. The police officers who forced entry into Taylor's home had been granted a no-knock search warrant in connection with a drug investigation. However, family attorney Lonita Baker has denied that Taylor had been involved in any drug activity.

photos
Celebrities Speak Out in Response to George Floyd's Death

The letter to Hankison also notes that he violated the standard operating procedure "Use of Deadly Force" when he "used deadly force by blindly firing ten (10) rounds into Breonna Taylor's apartment without supporting facts that your deadly force was directed at a person whom posed an immediate threat or danger or serious injury to yourself and others."

Trending Stories

1

Goodbye, Snooki: What Happened in the Jersey Shore Finale

2

Megan Fox's Romance With MGK Is 'Very Different' From Her Marriage

3

Jeffree Star Speaks Out After "Offensive" Website Resurfaces

"Based upon my review, these are extreme violations of our polices," Schroeder stated. "I find your conduct a shock to the conscience. I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion. You have never been trained by the Louisville Metro Police Department to use deadly force in this fashion."

"I cannot tolerate this type of conduct by any remember of the Louisville Metro Police Department, the letter concludes. "Your conduct demands your determination. I have the utmost confidence in my decision to terminate your employment for the best interest for the Louisville Metro Police Department and our community."

Trending Stories

1

Goodbye, Snooki: What Happened in the Jersey Shore Finale

2

Jeffree Star Speaks Out After "Offensive" Website Resurfaces

3

Megan Fox's Romance With MGK Is 'Very Different' From Her Marriage

4

Marques Houston Defends His Engagement to 19-Year-Old Fiancée Miya

5

Why Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Postponed Their Wedding