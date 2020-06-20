Dr. Imani Walker Opens Up About Her Divorce for First Time in Married to Medicine L.A. Sneak Peek

The first of many difficult conversations.
On last week's Married to Medicine Los Angeles, Dr. Imani Walker had a heart-to-heart with Dr. Britten Cole, revealing that she had asked her husband, Phil Johnson, for a divorce.
Now, Dr. Imani is trying to navigate how to tell everyone else in her life—most importantly, her and Phil's son, Idris. In this exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode, she turns to her mother for advice on the matter.
"Last week, Phil was like, 'Well, I'm not gonna come back, so can you pack up my stuff for me and send it to me?'" Dr. Imani told her mom, Paula Madison.
She explains that she doesn't want to clean up his mess, nor be left to break the news to Idris on her own. At the time, the couple had been living apart, with Phil in Oklahoma working to launch a cannabis dispensary business.
"I was really disappointed," Dr. Imani adds. "He's so committed to this business, he's willing to forego anything else, including me, to make this happen."
Paula responds by telling her daughter that Phil seems "emotionally unavailable."
"And so, you have to be prepared to accept the person exactly as they are," Paula explains. "You can't say, 'Oh, if he would just...' No, because it never works."
Dr. Imani agrees, "You can't change nobody."
Paula then urges her to break the news "as soon as you can," even if it means Phil joining the conversation via FaceTime.
"Having it over FaceTime or doing it over the phone is like breaking up with somebody on the phone," Dr. Imani says. "I do not want for Idris to have that as a life marker in his mind."
Watch the entire exchange in the above video, and tune into the all-new Married to Medicine Los Angeles on Sunday, June 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)