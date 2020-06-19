Inside the Closest Royal Friendship You Don't Know About: The Queen and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Related : How the Royals Are Boosting Morale in Britain and Beyond

It's common knowledge by now that 1992 wasn't a banner year for Britain's royal family.

Dubbed an annus horribilis by Queen Elizabeth II herself, those scandal-plagued 12 months bore witness to, not only a fire at Windsor Castle, but also the end of all three of her married children's marriages. Those unions had imploded long before, but it was in 1992 that Princess Anne finalized her divorce from Mark Phillips (and remarried that same year); while Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separations.

That would be a lot for any family, let alone one of the most visible dynasties in the world.

Only Prince Edward managed to not get divorced in 1992, but only because he wasn't married yet.