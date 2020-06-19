sMothered's Laurie Smells Her Daughter Sarah's Baby Teeth and Proclaims They Smell Like a Newborn

This is Laurie and her daughter Sarah. The two are, well, close. After all, they're on a reality show titled sMothered.
"Me and Sarah spent a lot of time together, whether me going to her or her me," Laurie says in the exclusive sneak peek above.
In the above exclusive sneak peek, Sarah explains her boyfriend, Miguel, doesn't mind that she spends so much time with her mother because it gives him alone time. "Sometimes he even says thank you to me for giving him ‘Miguel time,'" Laurie explains.
During one of these visits, Laurie pulls out something from her nightstand: Sarah's baby teeth.
"Oh, I love it. The new case they're in!" Sarah says.
Yep, her baby teeth.
"They sit in a drawer right next to my bed so I can look at them any time I want," Laurie says.
Sarah, who is surprised the teeth have traveled along with her mother all these years, says her mom keeping them makes her feel special. "It's nice to know that another person has that deep appreciation for me. I told Miguel he doesn't treat me as special as you. He's like, ‘I need an example.' I was like, ‘Well, my mom even has my baby teeth. You don't have anything.' I used it against him," Sarah tells her mom.
In the clip above, Laurie smells the teeth.
"Just like a newborn baby smell," she says.
The teeth are a reminder of Sarah's childhood, Laurie says. Memories she doesn't want to let go off.
The duo is a new addition to the show for season two. Sarah does most of the motherly duties and is anxious over her mother's declining health. Laurie just wants her daughter and Miguel to get married while she can still plan and attend the nuptials.
Click play on the video above for more.
sMothered airs Sundays, 10 p.m. on TLC.