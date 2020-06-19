Ashley Graham Shows Off Broken Tooth After Frozen Cookie Mishap

Ashley Graham broke her front tooth!

While visiting her hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, the supermodel had a bit of a mishap with a frozen cookie. In a video posted to her social media on Thursday evening, Graham, holding her hand over her face, gave a shout-out to her mother for making the treat.

"Shout-out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world!" Graham said. "And putting them in the freezer...and having your daughter break her tooth on them."

Graham then pulled her hand away from her face, revealing her broken tooth. Since posting just hours ago, Graham's reveal video, which she captioned with eye emojis, has received a number of comments from fans and friends.

"If anyone can pull that tooth off it's you," celeb trainer Kira Stokes wrote along with a laughing emoji.

"YOOOOOO!!!!!!" Questlove commented, while Ayesha Curry posted a series of shocked emojis on Graham's video.