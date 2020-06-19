Ashley Graham Shows Off Broken Tooth After Frozen Cookie Mishap

Ashley Graham broke her front tooth!
While visiting her hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, the supermodel had a bit of a mishap with a frozen cookie. In a video posted to her social media on Thursday evening, Graham, holding her hand over her face, gave a shout-out to her mother for making the treat.
"Shout-out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world!" Graham said. "And putting them in the freezer...and having your daughter break her tooth on them."
Graham then pulled her hand away from her face, revealing her broken tooth. Since posting just hours ago, Graham's reveal video, which she captioned with eye emojis, has received a number of comments from fans and friends.
"If anyone can pull that tooth off it's you," celeb trainer Kira Stokes wrote along with a laughing emoji.
"YOOOOOO!!!!!!" Questlove commented, while Ayesha Curry posted a series of shocked emojis on Graham's video.
The 32-year-old star later returned to her Instagram to share an update on her tooth.
"Glued a new one in," she told her fans in a video posted to her Instagram Story.
Graham has been spending time in her hometown with her family, including husband Justin Ervin and their son, Isaac Ervin, amid the Coronavirus pandemic. While at home, Ervin photographed his wife for the cover of Harper's Bazaar UK.
"I always enjoy what I do for a living but some projects have more resonance than others. The opportunity to shoot the cover of @bazaaruk itself is an honor. On top of it, to do it with @ashleygraham was another gift all its own," Ervin wrote in a message on Instagram. "The strength and unity implemented in the shoot is a metaphor for how it needs to be in life. Oneness, togetherness, family and love. I believe that those values are directly reflected in the pictures and that makes me very proud indeed."