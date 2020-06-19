WELCOME!

Gwen Stefani Celebrates "Best Friend" Blake Shelton's Birthday With a Sweet Selfie

Gwen Stefani paid tribute to her "best friend" Blake Shelton on his 44th birthday. See the singer's message to her longtime love.
Blake Shelton celebrated his birthday with a kiss from Gwen Stefani.

The country music superstar turned 44 this week, and he received a lot of love from his girlfriend on the special day. Stefani took to Instagram on Thursday night to send a birthday message to her beau.

"happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend gx," Stefani wrote alongside a photo of her planting a kiss on Shelton's cheek. The "Cool" singer also added the hashtags #luckyme and #june18th.

It's hard to believe it's been almost five years since The Voice coaches Shelton and Stefani started dating. That's right, Shelton's rep confirmed the talented duo's relationship status in Nov. 2015. Since then, Shelton and Stefani have been inseparable, so much so that they've even sparked engagement rumors over the years.

Back in 2018, Stefani even admitted to her pal Ellen DeGeneres that she thinks about marrying Shelton "all the time." The following year, DeGeneres sat down with Shelton and encouraged him to propose to Stefani.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 2019 People's Choice Awards Date Night

While the couple has yet to share any engagement news, they have shared a series of sweet moments together on social media.

Let's take a look back at Shelton and Stefani's cutest moments together over the years!

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour
Thinking About Marriage

When Gwen appeared on The Ellen Show on April 10, she addressed rumors that she and Blake are going to tie the knot.

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him," Gwen told Ellen DeGeneres. "He is lovable!"

She later shared, "I think about it all the time."

GAC/Splash News
"She Is the Greatest"

Blake opened up about his relationship with Gwen on the Today show in March. "How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest," Blake told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. "She is the greatest."

Instagram
Sexy Shaggy

While celebrating Apollo Rossdale's fourth birthday party, Gwen and Blake went all out for the Scooby Doo themed bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo
East Coast Style

Whether on the West Coast or East Coast, the famous couple knows how to have a good time. It was no exception when the pair attended the Apollo in the Hamptons celebration. 

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
Vegas Baby

It's date night in Las Vegas as the pair attended the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena. 

FameFlynet
Wedding Bliss

The two get cuddly at the wedding of The Voice contestant RaeLynn and Josh Davis in Franklin, Tennessee.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at Vanity Fair's 2016 Oscars party.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Cuddle Up

The two get cozy at the 2016 Pre-Grammys Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff.

Instagram
Photo Booth Fun

The two pose for a pic in a photo booth at the wedding of Blake's stylist Amanda Craig and Joel Borski in Nashville.

Mike / Splash News
What Is He Looking at?

Gwen said in radio interviews that at the time, she was trying to pick up runaway balls that fell out of the truck, as a swarm of paparazzi snapped away. But what is Blake really looking at?

Twitter
Getting Cheeky

Blake can't keep his hands off of his blond bombshell.

Splash News
Hug it Out

If they're not kissing, they're hugging! Whether they're hanging out with friends or going on dates, Gwen loves to keep their hands around each other.

RYAN TURGEON/SPLASH NEWS
Hands On

Gwen and Blake put their affection on display when they held hands while en route to a Country Music Awards after-party.

Norm Hall/Getty Images
Football Fans

The Voice coaches showed their fandom for the NFL over the holidays.

Instagram
Sweater Weather

There's nothing like a couple of ugly sweaters and an engagement to bring out the best in these two! Gwen celebrated the upcoming nuptials of good friend RaeLynn.

Splash News
Pucker Up

These two couldn't keep their hands off each other while on a double date.

Splash News
Halloween Fun

These two sparked rumors of a romance when they were spotted getting very close at a Halloween party.

Splash News
Lots of Laughs

The country crooner can't help but make his girlfriend laugh until she cries.

NBC
Coaches to Couple

There's nothing like a little work to bring two people together.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram
Lots to be Thankful For

The couple showed just how grateful they were for one another while snapping a Thanksgiving day pic with some friends.

Courtesy Getty Images for iHeartMedia
God Gave Me Gwen

This duo showed their love and their singing skills when they sang together on The Voice.

Twitter
Say Cheese!

In this New Year's Eve pic, Blake showed off his silly side while Gwen gave the camera her best smolder. 

Instagram
Sweet Escape

When these two are together they can hardly see the world around them. It's almost as if they made their "Sweet Escape".

