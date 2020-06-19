6 Acts of Kindness That Will Inspire You

Related : Meditation Teacher Helps Families During COVID-19 - Friday Feels

No act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted.

It's Friday, so you know what that means...yes, the weekend is here, but it's also time for our weekly round-up of inspiring acts of kindness from all around the country. And this week's batch of heartwarming stories is sure to help you start the first weekend of summer with a smile on your face.

In one story, a young girl couldn't believe her fellow shoppers weren't putting their cars away, so she stepped up to help out one of the store's employees, while a woman created a new invention to help physically reunite her parents who had been separated for three months due to COVID-19. Warning: you will need tissues!

And in a story that is impossible to find delight in, an anonymous donor decided to give a group of students the ultimate gift on Zoom call, helping to alleviate their debts.