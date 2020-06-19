Matt Damon Isn't Happy Jimmy Kimmel Is Taking a "Couple Months Off" of Late-Night Show

Jimmy Kimmel is revealing that he will be taking a much-needed break from filming Jimmy Kimmel Live!
On Thursday night, the talk show host announced that Friday will mark the beginning of his summer break. He explained, "I'm taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family. I've been doing this job for almost 18 years, I've done 3,130 shows and there's nothing wrong my family is healthy. I'm healthy. I just need a couple of months off."
During this time away, a "cavalcade of very kind and capable people," some of which are his famous friends, will be filling in for the 52-year-old.
However, fans won't see these guests hosts in action for some time, since the team at Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be taking a two week vacation.
Viewers of the late night show might even see Matt Damon sitting behind that desk in the near future. It wouldn't be entirely out of the realm of possibility since the Bourne star was apparently living in Kimmel's home this whole time.
He appeared during the announcement to ask why he has yet to be on the show when he's been "waiting" for three months, to which Jimmy questioned why he was even in their house. "Maybe you heard of something called the coronavirus," Damon quipped.
After some back and forth, Jimmy spotted his wife Molly slipping out of the guest room in a robe. "Son of a bitch, you did it again," Kimmel yelled.
It's totally unclear how Matt has been living in the Kimmel's home for the last three months when people in Ireland have reported sightings of the actor. In May he told a local radio station that he felt like he was living in a "fairytale" and that he "can't think of any place" he'd rather be quarantined in.
He shared, "Obviously what's going on in the world is horrible, but I've got my whole family, I'm with my kids and we have teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks. We've got what nobody else has, which is live human beings teaching our kids, so we feel guilty. We've got this set-up in this incredible place. It's absolutely gorgeous. Even in the 2km lockdown, we've got trees and woods and ocean. I can't think of any place you'd rather be in a 2km radius of."
Shows featuring guest hosts will start Monday, July 6.