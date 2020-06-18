Marques Houston Defends His Engagement to 19-Year-Old Fiancée Miya

Marques Houston said he doesn't "have anything to hide" when it comes to his engagement to his 19-year-old fiancée Miya.

The Sister, Sister star's relationship became a source of controversy this week when people on Twitter began to question whether he actually started dating Miya when she was of legal age. One tweet, which has garnered over 40,000 likes, said in part, "Can someone please explain why Marques Houston, a 38-year-old geezer, is engaged to a 19-year-old girl who he allegedly knew before she was 18?"

However, Marques said on Instagram that he was introduced to Miya in 2018, by his manager Chris Stokes' daughter, Chrissy Morales and they remained friends until she turned 18 in September. He explained, "We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019."

Additionally, he clarified that Miya, who has referred to Stokes as "dad" on social media, is in no way related to Stokes. Marques explained that she called Stokes dad, because she "is like a daughter" to him.