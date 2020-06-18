WELCOME!

Kristin Cavallari Is Ready for a "Fresh Start" as She Moves Into New Home After Jay Cutler Split

Kristin Cavallari is already in the process of decorating her new home, two months after announcing divorce from Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari is embarking on a new chapter in her life. 

Nearly two months have passed since the reality star announced her divorce from husband Jay Cutler and she's starting to take the first steps in living life as a single woman. A source tells E! News, "Kristin has moved into her new house. She's in the process of decorating and making it a home."

The source shares that Kristin is "excited" and feels like it's a "fresh start." 

In addition, the insider reveals Kristin had a "much-needed first night out" since going public with the news of her and Jay's split. The source shares, "She was just in LA a few days for work and had a night out celebrating her publicist's birthday with friends."

Paparazzi spotted the Uncommon James owner heading to the upscale restaurant Fia in Santa Monica. She sported an all-black ensemble consisting of a corset top, mini skirt and strappy heels. She accessorized with gold jewelry and an oversized belt. 

Prior to her trip out to Los Angeles, the reality star was living with best friend Justin Anderson when she didn't have custody of her kids. A source previously told E! News that she and Jay would alternate time in their former family home. "They are having the kids stay in the home and Kristin will stay a week, then Jay will stay a week," the insider explained. 

Kristin was able to move out of Justin's home when she and Jay reached a temporary child custody arrangement in May.

In April, a source exclusively told E! News that Jay had been preventing Kristin's purchase of a new home. However, he allowed their financial manager to release the funds Kristin needed when she agreed to equally split custody of their three children. Since then, a source has said that she and Jay have been able to work through their divorce more "amicably." 

Now that things are slowly falling into place, the source says, "She's really looking forward to starting a new chapter."

