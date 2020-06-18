Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at Teyana Taylor's Star-Studded Party

Cardi B's little girl is ready for her close-up.

The rapper's almost 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiarai Cephus, attended her first red carpet event on Thursday in Beverly Hills. Cardi and Kulture were among dozens of celebrities to attend Teyana Taylor's listening party for her third LP, The Album, which drops Friday in honor of Juneteenth.

For the undeniably adorable photo opp, Kulture wore a rainbow print dress, Nike Air Force 1's and a bright yellow bow. And she wouldn't be Cardi B's mini-me without a little bling, of course.

"When I see you I know I did something right for a blessing like you," the Grammy winner captioned a photo of her and Offset's daughter in her red carpet ensemble.

Other stars on hand for Teyana's big night included Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, Winnie Harlow and Karrueche Tran.