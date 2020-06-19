Who Won Top Chef All Stars: L.A.?

Related : Padma Lakshmi - 2019 Emmys E! Glambot

Top Chef All Stars: L.A. has named the best of the best!

Tonight's season 17 finale of Top Chef saw finalists Melissa King, Stephanie Cmar and Bryan Voltaggio face off in an epic Italian showdown. The contestants were challenged to cook the ultimate progressive four-course meal of their lives for judges Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons and a bevy of other culinary superstars.

Ultimately, the winner was...

Melissa, who won the most challenges this season of any contestant in Top Chef history! Melissa's combination of Italian and Chinese flavors proved a winning marriage in the finale, earning her $250,000.

Scroll through the gallery below to relive the season's eliminations.