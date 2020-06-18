Hoda Kotb Reveals the Status of Her Wedding to Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb may have to wait a little longer for her dream wedding.
While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday afternoon, the Today show co-host admitted that the Coronavirus has had an impact on her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Joel Schiffman.
"We are guessing that it will [get postponed]. It was a destination wedding, which would mean people are getting on planes so we were kind of holding out to see what could happen but the destination that we were going to is turning into one of the hot spots so it looks like we may have to postpone," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "We're kind of bummed about that because the place we were going was like our favorite place on Earth. We love it there."
Hoda continued, "I know we should say, ‘Who cares, it doesn't matter' but we waited a long time so I sure hope we get to have it."
While discussing the Coronavirus, the I Really Needed This Today author was quick to express how grateful she was to still be able to work and co-host with Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager.
And when it comes to quarantine life with Joel, Hoda has no complaints.
"Let me tell you something, I wondered what I was going to learn other than the fact that Joel always says when I ask him a question, ‘yes and no,'" she joked. "I'm with the best person on Earth. I know a thousand times over."
Hoda added, "Being cooped up, you know right away if you chose right and I know I did."
Back in November 2019, the morning show veteran announced that she was engaged to her longtime love. While fans have heard details about their romance, it wasn't until February 2020 when Joel made his debut on Today.
"By the way, look at Joel. Can I just say something? When everybody is busy in life, they're busy. Joel had a really, really, really super busy day at work and I didn't even ask him to come," Hoda shared during a special episode of the fourth hour. "I didn't bring it up and I didn't want him to feel bad and say he can't come so I didn't bring it up. And then, I sent him a text and said, ‘If you want to come any Thursday.' And he said, ‘How about this Thursday? I'm so glad you asked.'"
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)