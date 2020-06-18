Hoda Kotb Reveals the Status of Her Wedding to Joel Schiffman

Related : Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Gush Over Daughters

Hoda Kotb may have to wait a little longer for her dream wedding.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday afternoon, the Today show co-host admitted that the Coronavirus has had an impact on her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Joel Schiffman.

"We are guessing that it will [get postponed]. It was a destination wedding, which would mean people are getting on planes so we were kind of holding out to see what could happen but the destination that we were going to is turning into one of the hot spots so it looks like we may have to postpone," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "We're kind of bummed about that because the place we were going was like our favorite place on Earth. We love it there."

Hoda continued, "I know we should say, ‘Who cares, it doesn't matter' but we waited a long time so I sure hope we get to have it."