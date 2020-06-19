Watch Marlo Hampton Lead Bravo Stars in a Powerful Black Lives Matter PSA: "We Can No Longer Be Silent"

Related : Watch "RHOA" Star Marlo Hampton's Powerful PSA

Coming together for a cause.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Marlo Hampton recruited her fellow Black Bravo stars to take a stand against police brutality, social injustice and perhaps most of all, declare that Black lives matter, in a powerful PSA.

The video opens with photos from Black Lives Matter protests, followed by a Maya Angelou quote that reads, "History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived. But if faced with courage, need not be lived again."

Marlo then appears alongside her two nephews, William and Michael, who she is the guardian of. "Until we receive justice, how can there be peace?" she asks, looking into the camera. "When police brutality and racial injustices continue to plague Black America?"

She continues, "We can no longer be silent. We must educate ourselves and others around us. We have to get uncomfortable now, in order to get comfortable for lifetimes to come."