Nick Viall Clarifies His Relationship Status With Andi Dorfman

Nick Viall is setting the record straight on the status of his and Andi Dorfman's relationship.

Taking to Instagram, the former Bachelor addressed romance rumors linking him and Dorfman together after they were spotted going for a run together in Santa Monica, Calif.

"Sorry for the buzz kill.. not dating," he said. "Additionally, the only benefits that come from this friendship is conversation and running tips. Enjoy the day."

As Bachelor Nation fans will recall, Viall competed for Dorfman's heart in back in 2014 during season 10 of The Bachelorette, which ended with Dorfman giving her final rose to Josh Murray, whom she split from in 2015. Giving love another shot, Viall became The Bachelor in 2016 and proposed to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi. The reality stars called off their engagement in 2017.

Viall and Dorfman's friendly run comes days after The Bachelorette alum revealed that he was currently in a relationship during an episode of his podcast The Viall Files.